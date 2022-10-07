La Crosse man charged with child pornography

A 23-year-old La Crosse man faces up to 25 years in prison after being accused of uploading sexually graphic pictures of children to a Dropbox platform.

Jaden A. Smith was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police received a cyber tip in August 2021 that someone had uploaded 21 files containing videos and images of child pornography. Police traced the images to Smith and drafted an Oct. 5 search warrant for his Zeisler Street address.

Police seized Smith's phone and allegedly found child pornography located within the phone's photo gallery. Two of the files showed young girls engaged in graphic sexual activity with adults.

Judge Gloria Doyle released Smith on a $5,000 signature bond. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the charge.