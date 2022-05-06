La Crosse man charged with child sex assault

A 48-year-old La Crosse man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with episodes of child sexual abuse that the reported victim described as "terrifying and uncomfortable."

Shannon N. Vessel faces felony charges of first-degree sexual assault with a child under 13, child enticement/sexual contact with a child and exposing a child to harmful material.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police responded to a report of a girl who disclosed memories of Vessel assaulting her nearly seven years earlier. She told a social worker Vessel forced her into sex acts that caused her considerable discomfort. She recalled asking Vessel to stop, but he refused and said that if she told anyone, he would say she's lying.

The girl also said that Vessel showed her pornographic images.

Police confirmed from another source that Vessel lived in the residence from October-December 2015 before he was kicked out. The girl told police he was evicted because he was "into minors."

Vessel was arrested May 4 by La Crosse police. He denied the charges and said the girl may have confused him with someone else.

Vessel faces up to 88½ years in prison if convicted of all three charges. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is a May 10 calendar call.

