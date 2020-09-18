La Crosse man charged with choking woman

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 21-year-old La Crosse man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for putting his hands around a woman's neck during a Sept. 16 altercation at a Monitor Street residence in La Crosse. Dawan Oliver was charged with strangulation/suffocation and misdemeanor battery.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told La Crosse police that Dawson grabbed her by the shirt and pulled her off a bed. As she attempted to get away, she said Oliver placed both hands around her neck and pinned her against the wall of the bedroom, which caused her pain and restricted her breathing.

She said Oliver let go when she complained his grip was too tight, but argument continued and he placed his hands around her neck a second time.

The complaint says there was scratching and bruising on the woman's neck, chest and hip, along with a torn T-shirt.

Oliver was released on a $1,500 signature bond and a condition that he have no contact with the woman.

