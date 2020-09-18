 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse man charged with choking woman
1 comment

La Crosse man charged with choking woman

{{featured_button_text}}

A 21-year-old La Crosse man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for putting his hands around a woman's neck during a Sept. 16 altercation at a Monitor Street residence in La Crosse. Dawan Oliver was charged with strangulation/suffocation and misdemeanor battery.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told La Crosse police that Dawson grabbed her by the shirt and pulled her off a bed. As she attempted to get away, she said Oliver placed both hands around her neck and pinned her against the wall of the bedroom, which caused her pain and restricted her breathing.

She said Oliver let go when she complained his grip was too tight, but argument continued and he placed his hands around her neck a second time.

The complaint says there was scratching and bruising on the woman's neck, chest and hip, along with a torn T-shirt.

Oliver was released on a $1,500 signature bond and a condition that he have no contact with the woman.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News