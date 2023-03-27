A 42-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after police allegedly found $6,000 worth of methamphetamine at his residence.

Alfredo Almanza was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place and misdemeanor counts of possessing an illegally obtained prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police received multiple tips that drugs were being distributed from a residence at 945 Green Bay St. Police obtained a search warrant and conducted a knock-and-announce search March 22.

Almanza was the only person inside the residence. The complaint says he initially told police he wasn't aware of any illegal drugs inside the residence before saying a small amount of methamphetamine was present.

Police allegedly found 284 grams (10 ounces) of methamphetamine that police estimated could be sold for $400 to $600 per ounce. The complaint says police also recovered $1,147 in cash, 51 Clonazepam pills, a digital scale and multiple gem bags.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Megan Gomez requested a $50,000 cash bond. She said Almanza faces up to 50 years in prison and has an extensive criminal history that includes drug convictions in South Dakota.

Defense attorney Patricia O'Neil said Almanza didn't have $50,000 and asked for a cash bond that Almanza "could conceivably pay."

Judge Elliott Levine set cash bond at $5,000, which Almanza posted Monday morning. Bond conditions include house arrest and GPS monitoring.

Almanza's next court appearance is a March 31 calendar call.