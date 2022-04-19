La Crosse man charged with dealing meth, herion

A 41-year-old La Crosse man was charged with drug offenses Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after an April 15 traffic stop.

Joel R. Davis faces felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Davis was pulled over shortly before midnight on Rose Street for a suspended driver's license. The complaint says Davis acknowledged his license was suspended and he was working to pay off traffic tickets.

During the stop, police deployed a K9 for an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a .32-caliber revolver. Davis was then placed under arrest and transported to the La Crosse County Jail.

During the booking process, police reportedly found 45.5 grams of methamphetamine and 6.7 grams of heroin on Davis' person. The drugs were divided into multiple individually sealed bags.

The complaint says police searched two telephones belonging to Davis and discovered text messages consistent with drug transactions.

Davis remains in the jail on a $10,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is an April 22 calendar call.

