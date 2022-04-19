La Crosse man charged with dealing meth, herion

A 41-year-old La Crosse man was charged with drug offenses Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after an April 15 traffic stop.
Joel R. Davis faces felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, Davis was pulled over shortly before midnight on Rose Street for a suspended driver's license. The complaint says Davis acknowledged his license was suspended and he was working to pay off traffic tickets.
During the stop, police deployed a K9 for an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a .32-caliber revolver. Davis was then placed under arrest and transported to the La Crosse County Jail.
During the booking process, police reportedly found 45.5 grams of methamphetamine and 6.7 grams of heroin on Davis' person. The drugs were divided into multiple individually sealed bags.
The complaint says police searched two telephones belonging to Davis and discovered text messages consistent with drug transactions.
Davis remains in the jail on a $10,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is an April 22 calendar call.
La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in March
Uneke R. Scarbrough
Uneke R. Scarbrough, 27, no permanent address, was charged March 27 with two counts of assault by prisoner as a repeat offender. Scarbrough threw a cup of urine at a jailer Jan. 23 and again Jan. 24 while an inmate at the La Crosse County Jail, according to the complaint.
Darion Thomas
Darion C. Thomas, 24, Onalaska, was charged March 23 with strangulation and suffocation, two counts of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all with a domestic-abuse surcharge. Thomas strangled a woman and hit her head against a wall March 20 during an argument, leaving finger marks on her neck and a dent in the wall, according to the complaint.
Marc Balgord
Marc T. Balgord, 51, La Crosse, was charged March 23 with being a fugitive. Balgord absconded and failed to appear in January of 2013 for a jury trial for gross misdemeanor domestic assault in Scott County, Minn., according to the complaint.
Jacob Stanles
Jacob N. Stanles, 26, Minneapolis, was charged March 19 with being a fugitive. Stanles was wanted in Houston County, Minn., after he was accused of violating his probation by owning ammunition or a firearm, according to the complaint.
Lee Weimerslage
Lee S. Wiemerslage, 30, Onalaska, was charged March 18 with second-offense possession with intent to deliver amphetamines and possession of narcotic drugs, both as a repeat offender. Wiemerslage had 54.9 grams of meth and 0.6 grams of heroin Feb. 22 when he was arrested for violating his probation, according to the complaint.
Wade Stenberg
Wade C. Stenberg, 35, Holmen, was charged March 18 with possession of methamphetamine and disorderly conduct, both as a repeat offender. Stenberg refused to leave Kwik Trip March 15 when told by employees that he was creating a disturbance and had methamphetamine when he was arrested, according to the complaint.
Kerry P. Kavanaugh
Kerry P. Kavanaugh, 45, La Crosse, was charged March 19 with driving a vehicle without owner’s consent, fraudulent use of a credit card and two counts of uttering a forgery. Kavanaugh used a man’s car and refused to return it in December, used a woman’s credit card without permission Dec. 23 to purchase $6,000 in Kwik Trip gift cards and used forged checks to purchase items Feb. 28 and March 1 at Quillin's IGA on French Island, according to the complaint.
Kara Venable
Kara L. Venable, 28, La Crosse, was charged March 17 with being a fugitive. Venable was wanted in Winona County, Minn., after she was accused of violating her probation, according to the complaint.
Timothy Kasten
Timothy A. Kasten, 29, Ettrick, was charged March 16 with possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping. Kasten violated terms of a previous bond forbidding new crimes when he had heroin in his vehicle at 1:42 a.m. March 14 when he was stopped because his vehicle’s tail light was out, according to the complaint.
Jared Hensley
Jared R. Hensley, 29, La Crosse, was charged March 16 with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Hensley had heroin in his wallet and a needle with heroin in his pants at 2:30 a.m. March 16 when he was a passenger during a traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Faraji Robinson
Faraji Y. Robinson, 28, La Crosse, was charged March 16 with strangulation and suffocation, battery, two counts of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping. Robinson slapped a woman March 15 and strangled her, leaving visible scratches on her neck, according to the complaint. He also pushed the same woman into some bushes March 10, and was out on bond forbidding new crimes.
Riley Friend
Riley J. Friend, 33, no permanent address, was charged March 16 with possession of methamphetamine. Friend had methamphetamine March 15 when he was arrested for violating probation, according to the complaint.
Shereda Coleman
Shereda Coleman, 23, La Crosse, was charged March 13 with battery law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping. Coleman was identified in a video of a woman who kicked a La Crosse police officer in the butt at about 3:21 a.m. March 8 while the officer was arresting another person, according to the criminal complaint.
Kieng Yang
Kieng T. Yang, 35, La Crosse, was charged March 13 with being a fugitive. Yang was wanted in Ramsey County, Minn., on burglary charges, according to the complaint.
Joseph Moran
Joseph Moran, 61, La Crosse, was charged March 13 with being a felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor bail jumping. Moran had a loaded .22-caliber rifle Feb. 15, despite a 2011 felony conviction, according to the complaint.
Donte Tate
Donte L. Tate, 24, La Crosse, was charged March 13 with strangulation and suffocation, battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Tate knocked down a bathroom door and grabbed a woman by the throat March 13 during an argument, then punched her, according to the complaint.
Andrew Marshall
Andrew M. Marshall, 22, La Crosse, was charged March 12 with strangulation and suffocation, intimidating a victim using force, felony bail jumping, battery and disorderly conduct. Early March 12, Marshall grabbed a woman by the throat, then pushed her to the ground, physically stopping her from calling police, according to the complaint.
Dennis Williams
Dennis Williams, 62, Kilmichael, Miss., was charged March 12 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration. Williams was pulled over March 6 for going 85 mph on Interstate 90, failed multiple field sobriety tests and refused a preliminary breath test, according to the complaint.
Ricky Eddy
Ricky D. Eddy, 27, Merrillan, Wis., was charged March 11 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Eddy had 9.9 grams of meth and two pipes Feb. 15 when he was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for expired registration, according to the complaint.
LC Graham
LC L. Graham, 38, La Crosse, was charged March 11 with possession of narcotic drugs. Graham had hydrocodone in his vehicle Feb. 11 when he got stuck in the snow in the south alley of the 900 block of La Crosse Street, according to the complaint.
Amanda Worke
Amanda M. Worke, 32, Onalaska, was charged March 10 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct. Worke had meth, marijuana and a pipe March 8 when she was arrested after yelling and threatening people in an Onalaska apartment complex, according to the complaint.
Matthew Hain
Matthew S. Hain, 31, Black River Falls, was charged March 10 with uttering a forgery. Hain attempted to purchase food with a counterfeit $50 bill March 9 in Onalaska, according to the complaint.
Noah Betz
Noah J. Betz, 20, La Crosse, was charged March 10 with possession with intent to deliver THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place and obstructing an officer, all as a repeat offender, as well as operating while revoked. Betz ran from police March 9 when he was stopped for driving after his license was revoked and had 42 grams of marijuana in his home, according to the complaint.
Ashleigh Bye
Ashleigh Bye, 25, La Crosse, was charged March 9 with being a fugitive. Bye was wanted in Winona County for a probation violation stemming from charges of lying under oath, according to the complaint.
Denis Glotov
Denis Y. Glotov, 30, La Crosse, was charged March 9 with possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping. Glotov had 0.6 grams of methamphetamine when he was arrested March 6 after harassing visitors and staff at the La Crosse Center, after several incidents at the Salvation Army and La Crosse City Hall, according to the complaint.
Kelly Buckholtz
Kelly Buckholtz, 57, Onalaska, was charged March 9 with felon in possession of a firearm, misdemeanor bail jumping and two counts of disorderly conduct. Buckholtz had hunting rifles in his home March 6 when police were called after he had a violent argument with a woman and she called police, according to the complaint.
Carli Stein
Carli A. Stein, 22, Holmen, was charged March 6 with felony bail jumping and retail theft. Stein violated terms of her bond forbidding new crimes Feb. 14 when she stole two yoga mats and a pair of jeans from the Onalaska Walmart, according to the criminal complaint.
Greg Porter
Greg M. Porter, 32, La Crosse, was charged March 6 with resisting an officer causing substantial bodily harm or soft-tissue injury, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct, all as a repeat offender. Porter refused to cooperate with police March 4 when they found him on the ground in Cameron Park and took him for medical attention, according to the complaint. He was placed in a wheelchair and fought officers, injuring the pinky finger of one officer.
Tony Ballard
Tony L. Ballard, 42, La Crosse, was charged March 6 with felon in possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon. On March 2, Ballard texted a woman “I got something for you,” which the woman took to mean he had a gun, and police found a gun in the back seat of his vehicle during a traffic stop later that evening, according to the complaint.
Anthony Fry
Anthony A. Fry, 20, La Crosse, was charged March 6 with felony bail jumping. Fry violated terms of his bond March 5 prohibiting contact with a woman unless it was in a public place when he was in a car with her, according to the complaint.
Jarrad Panama
Jarrad T. Panama, 35, La Crosse, was charged March 6 with strangulation and suffocation and disorderly conduct. Panama strangled a woman Feb. 28 after the woman gave a male friend a ride, according to the criminal complaint.
Sean Moore
Sean W. Moore, 38, La Crosse, was charged March 6 with disorderly conduct and fleeing officer in a vehicle. Moore threatened a woman Feb. 24 then fled police Feb. 26 rather than comply when an officer attempted to stop him to talk about the incident, according to the complaint.
Jessica Beck
Jessica M. Beck, 34, La Crosse, was charged March 6 with possession with intent to deliver amphetamines, maintain a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Beck had 42.6 grams of meth in six packages March 3 when police searched her residence after receiving a warrant, according to the complaint. Beck also had a pipe with meth residue.
James Ramsey
James E. Ramsey, 35, La Crosse, was charged March 5 with felony bail jumping. Ramsey spoke to a woman on the phone March 4, violating terms of his bond, according to the complaint.
Benjamin Wiese
Benjamin M. Wiese, 31, no permanent address, was charged March 5 with possession of methamphetamine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wiese had 0.9 grams of meth and used needles at about 1 a.m. March 5 when he was stopped for not having a bike light and refused to stop and give an officer his name, according to the complaint.
Lewis Byrd
Lewis E. Byrd was charged March 5 with stalking. Byrd called a woman 50 times in one day Feb. 21, refusing to stop after she told him to, according to the complaint.
Kailix Roe
Kailix K. Roe, 17, La Crosse, was charged March 5 with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roe had 6.8 grams of cocaine and a container with marijuana residue Feb. 21 when he was pulled over for crossing the center line, according to the complaint.
Miranda Machen
Miranda J. Machen, 32, no permanent address, was charged March 4 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct. Machen had 2.5 grams of meth, 0.2 grams of marijuana and a pipe when she was arrested March 3 after yelling and pounding on someone’s door, according to the complaint.
Steven Huntington
Steven D. Huntington, 53, La Crosse, was charged March 4 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Huntington had meth, a pipe and marijuana March 3 after he was pulled over for not displaying license plates, according to the criminal complaint.
Yahyaa Kelly
Yahyaa N. Kelly, 44, La Crosse, was charged March 4 with felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Kelly threw a beer can through a window March 3 in the town of Campbell, then resisted being arrested, according to the complaint.
Christian Cieminski
Christian A. Cieminski, 48, Oxford, Fla., was charged March 2 with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cieminski had heroin and used syringes March 1 at a home on the 1500 block of Market Street in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Shakur Clayton
Shakur A. Clayton, 25, no permanent address, was charged March 2 with two counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of obstructing an officer, retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Clayton lied to Onalaska police about his name when stopped Feb. 26 for shoplifting headphones from the Target store in Onalaska, then lied again to La Crosse police Feb. 28 after getting into a car crash in La Crosse, according to the complaint. Clayton also had a glass meth pipe.
Ray Welcome
Ray M. Welcome, 56, La Crosse, was charged March 2 with two counts of felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Welcome violated conditions of his bond Feb. 29 when he went to a woman’s Rose Street home and broke the door frame while knocking on it, according to the criminal complaint.
