La Crosse man charged with dealing meth, heroin

A 47-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple drug charges after an Oct. 7 arrest in La Crosse.

Terry L. Duncan was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of heroin with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint, police attempted to initiate a traffic stop after observing a vehicle operated by Duncan run a red light on Mormon Coulee Road in La Crosse. Police pursued the vehicle, which reportedly continued northbound on South Avenue at a high rate of speed and later failed to obey a stop sign at 10th and Adams streets. Duncan’s vehicle then went through an alley before coming to a sudden stop on Ninth Street South after the pursuing officer activated the squad car’s emergency lights.

The complaint says Duncan acknowledged driving erratically but said he believed somebody was coming after him. After police told Duncan a K9 unit would sniff the exterior of the vehicle, Duncan reportedly told police he had a “little weed,” a small amount of heroin and a “half ounce of meth.” A search of the vehicle allegedly found “a large amount of drugs.” The complaint charges Duncan with possessing between 10 to 50 grams of methamphetamine and between 3 to 10 grams of heroin.

Duncan told court commissioner Patricia Heim that he’s raising a 6-year-old on his own and asked for a signature bond. The child was in custody of Child Protective Services while Duncan was in the La Crosse County Jail awaiting his bail hearing.

Heim agreed to a $2,500 signature bond but told Duncan a cash bond would be imposed if he were arrested again.

“You don’t want your child in the custody of other people, so keep that at the top of your mind,” Heim said.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Susan Donskey had asked for a cash bond based on the seriousness of the charges.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.