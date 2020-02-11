La Crosse man charged with dealing meth out of Cass Street apartment

A La Crosse man with a history of drug crimes was charged Monday with dealing meth out of his Cass Street apartment.
Patrick M. O’Brien, 31, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-offense delivery of methamphetamine, second-offense possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, second-offense maintaining a drug-trafficking place and possession of an illegally-obtained prescription, all as a repeat offender.
According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant told police in January that O’Brien, known as “Pmob,” had been selling meth for over a year, going to Minneapolis and buying pounds of meth, then selling it for in La Crosse.
O’Brien sold an informant 30.2 grams of meth Jan. 14 for $400, according to the complaint. Police received a search warrant for his residence on the 700 block of Cass Street on Feb. 8 and searched the place without incident. Investigators found 17.7 grams of meth and 23 Suboxone strips in O’Brien’s home, as well as more than $2,000 in cash, according to the report.
O’Brien was convicted in 2018 of possession with intent to deliver meth after police arrested him with 74 grams of meth in 2017. He also has prior convictions of possession of narcotic drugs, delivery of heroin and maintaining a drug-trafficking place.
He’s being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold and $1,000 signature bond.
Joel Davis
Joel R. Davis, 39, Onalaska, was charged Feb. 10 with delivering methamphetamine. Davis sold 19 grams of meth to a confidential informant Oct. 17, 2018, for $400, according to the complaint.
Johnathan Jackson
Robert Schneyer
Tyler Peterson
Larry Thillen
Christopher Wisnewski
James R. Dean
Justin J. Tillman
Darion C. Thomas
Paul J. Bunts
Paul J. Bunts, 35, of Woodman, was charged Feb. 6 with possession of methamphetamine. On Jan. 26, Bunts told police that he had lost $400 in an armed robbery near Farmington. After talking with Bunts, officers began to doubt his story. Bunts eventually admitted that he had used the $400 to buy methamphetamine, and that he called police because he suspected the drugs were fake. The drugs were real, according to the criminal complaint.
Timothy Kasten
Jayde Anderson
Steven Huntington
Christina Sievert
Ethan Golinghorst
Patrick Zahn
Lawrence Ramsey and Benjamin Arendt
Lawrence M. Ramsey, 55, no permanent address, and Benjamin L. Arendt, 36, Sparta, were charged Feb. 11 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as parties to a crime. Ramsey and Arendt had 3.6 grams of meth in 10 small plastic bags and a digital scale in their vehicle Feb. 3 when they were pulled over for an excessive window tint on the North Side of La Crosse, according to the complaint.