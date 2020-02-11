La Crosse man charged with dealing meth out of Cass Street apartment

A La Crosse man with a history of drug crimes was charged Monday with dealing meth out of his Cass Street apartment.

Patrick M. O’Brien, 31, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-offense delivery of methamphetamine, second-offense possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, second-offense maintaining a drug-trafficking place and possession of an illegally-obtained prescription, all as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant told police in January that O’Brien, known as “Pmob,” had been selling meth for over a year, going to Minneapolis and buying pounds of meth, then selling it for in La Crosse.

O’Brien sold an informant 30.2 grams of meth Jan. 14 for $400, according to the complaint. Police received a search warrant for his residence on the 700 block of Cass Street on Feb. 8 and searched the place without incident. Investigators found 17.7 grams of meth and 23 Suboxone strips in O’Brien’s home, as well as more than $2,000 in cash, according to the report.

O’Brien was convicted in 2018 of possession with intent to deliver meth after police arrested him with 74 grams of meth in 2017. He also has prior convictions of possession of narcotic drugs, delivery of heroin and maintaining a drug-trafficking place.