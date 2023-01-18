 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse man charged with dealing meth

  • 0

A 54-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with dealing methamphetamine.

Raymond J. Bolstad faces felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine.

According to the criminal complaint, police arrested Bolstad Jan. 5 after he left an apartment unit on 7th Street South in La Crosse. Police searched Bolstad's person and allegedly found a gem bag containing 1.3 grams of methamphetamine and $1,500 in cash.

Police then searched the apartment and allegedly located 226 grams of methamphetamine. Police also seized a cell phone from inside the residence.

Judge Elliott Levine set cash bond at $1,000 during Bolstad's bail hearing Jan. 12. He was released after the bond was posted Jan. 17.

Bolstad's next court is a Feb. 1 calendar call.

People are also reading…

Zinnia Health compiled a list of 10 documentary films and docuseries that explore the opioid epidemic.
Raymond Bolstad

Bolstad

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

In Vienna, balls are back with a bang after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News