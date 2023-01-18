La Crosse man charged with dealing meth

A 54-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with dealing methamphetamine.

Raymond J. Bolstad faces felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine.

According to the criminal complaint, police arrested Bolstad Jan. 5 after he left an apartment unit on 7th Street South in La Crosse. Police searched Bolstad's person and allegedly found a gem bag containing 1.3 grams of methamphetamine and $1,500 in cash.

Police then searched the apartment and allegedly located 226 grams of methamphetamine. Police also seized a cell phone from inside the residence.

Judge Elliott Levine set cash bond at $1,000 during Bolstad's bail hearing Jan. 12. He was released after the bond was posted Jan. 17.

Bolstad's next court is a Feb. 1 calendar call.

