La Crosse man charged with dealing meth

A 24-year-old La Crosse man described by police as a "significant methamphetamine dealer" was charged Monday with a drug crime in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Lermonte T. Toy faces a single felony count of delivery of methamphetamine over 50 grams.

According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant identified Toy as a methamphetamine dealer in the La Crosse area. City police arranged for the informant to purchase two ounces of methamphetamine from Toy for $800, and the transaction was allegedly made Nov. 30. The complaint says police confirmed that the substance was methamphetamine and that it weighed 57 grams.

Police later obtained a search warrant for Toy's social media accounts and allegedly found numerous Facebook messages relating to the sale and amounts of cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Toy was arrested Jan. 28 at the La Crosse County probation office. Police seized an iPhone belonging to Toy and applied for a warrant to search it.

Judge Elliott Levine granted a $10,000 signature bond for Toy, but he remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

