La Crosse man charged with dealing meth

A La Crosse man was charged Tuesday with dealing methamphetamine out of a trailer court on the city’s South Side.
Edward L. Branson, 56, La Crosse, who was released from prison in August for dealing meth, was charged with two counts of second-offense delivering between 10 and 50 grams of amphetamines, maintaining a drug trafficking place, second-offense possession with intent to deliver less than 10 grams of amphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender.
According to the criminal complaint, Branson sold 14.5 grams of meth to a confidential informant Sept. 24 for $450. Police searched his home in the trailer park on Hwy. MM Jan. 2 and found 13.4 grams of meth, a meth pipe and $2,120 in cash, as well as 100 empty gem bags and a digital scale.
Police located Branson later that night and took him into custody, according to complaint. A search of Branson’s belongings revealed four bags of meth weighing 0.4 grams, 0.5 grams, 1.4 grams and 0.25 grams.
You have free articles remaining.
Branson denied selling meth.
Branson has twice been convicted of dealing meth, including once in 2017 in which he was sentenced to prison.
Branson also was arrested in 2010 for drunken driving eight days after being released from a five-year prison sentence for the same offense. In that case, he was charged with third-offense drunken driving.
Javontay Scott
Reuben Bates
Robert Wilson
Robert D. Wilson, 25, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Wilson was found doing meth in a vehicle at about noon Dec. 30 outside the Salvation Army, according to the complaint, and he handed over meth and two needles to a Salvation Army social worker.
John Young
Jordan M. Weiker
Jordan M. Weiker, 30, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, attempted battery and disorderly conduct. Weiker became belligerent at about 2:17 a.m. Dec. 14 at an Onalaska restaurant and bar, according to the complaint, and swung a bag at a bartender, then poked and spit at a police officer.
Lavon Liggins
Star Yang
Star Yang, 33, Holmen, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Yang had 0.06 grams of meth, a meth pipe and marijuana Dec. 27, according to the complaint.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …