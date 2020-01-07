La Crosse man charged with dealing meth

A La Crosse man was charged Tuesday with dealing methamphetamine out of a trailer court on the city’s South Side.

Edward L. Branson, 56, La Crosse, who was released from prison in August for dealing meth, was charged with two counts of second-offense delivering between 10 and 50 grams of amphetamines, maintaining a drug trafficking place, second-offense possession with intent to deliver less than 10 grams of amphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint, Branson sold 14.5 grams of meth to a confidential informant Sept. 24 for $450. Police searched his home in the trailer park on Hwy. MM Jan. 2 and found 13.4 grams of meth, a meth pipe and $2,120 in cash, as well as 100 empty gem bags and a digital scale.

Police located Branson later that night and took him into custody, according to complaint. A search of Branson’s belongings revealed four bags of meth weighing 0.4 grams, 0.5 grams, 1.4 grams and 0.25 grams.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Branson denied selling meth.

Branson has twice been convicted of dealing meth, including once in 2017 in which he was sentenced to prison.