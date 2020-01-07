You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse man charged with dealing meth
0 comments
alert top story

La Crosse man charged with dealing meth

{{featured_button_text}}
Edward Branson

Branson

A La Crosse man was charged Tuesday with dealing methamphetamine out of a trailer court on the city’s South Side.

Edward L. Branson, 56, La Crosse, who was released from prison in August for dealing meth, was charged with two counts of second-offense delivering between 10 and 50 grams of amphetamines, maintaining a drug trafficking place, second-offense possession with intent to deliver less than 10 grams of amphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint, Branson sold 14.5 grams of meth to a confidential informant Sept. 24 for $450. Police searched his home in the trailer park on Hwy. MM Jan. 2 and found 13.4 grams of meth, a meth pipe and $2,120 in cash, as well as 100 empty gem bags and a digital scale.

Police located Branson later that night and took him into custody, according to complaint. A search of Branson’s belongings revealed four bags of meth weighing 0.4 grams, 0.5 grams, 1.4 grams and 0.25 grams.

Branson denied selling meth.

Branson has twice been convicted of dealing meth, including once in 2017 in which he was sentenced to prison.

Branson also was arrested in 2010 for drunken driving eight days after being released from a five-year prison sentence for the same offense. In that case, he was charged with third-offense drunken driving.

+4 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in January
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News