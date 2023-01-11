La Crosse man charged with dealing methamphetamine

A 37-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $1,500 cash bond after police allegedly found him with a significant amount of drugs during a Jan. 1 traffic stop in the city.

Scott S. Yang was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Jan. 3 with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and bail jumping (three counts) and misdemeanor counts of possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, Yang was pulled over around 4:30 p.m. after police determined that his driver's license was suspended due to unpaid parking tickets. The complaint says Yang admitted to having neither a driver's license nor auto insurance.

During the conversation, police observed a small jar in the center console that appeared to contain a green, leafy substance. Yang reportedly admitted it was marijuana and handed the jar to police. He denied there was any other contraband inside the vehicle.

Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a large plastic baggie containing 18.6 grams of methamphetamine, a baggie containing 25 Methocarbamol pills, a pipe with marijuana residue, seven small empty baggies and a digital scale. Police searched Yang's person and seized a cellphone and $265 in cash.

The complaint says Yang admitted the methamphetamine belonged to him but said the drug was for his personal use and that he normally uses that amount in a single week.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez rejected a Jan. 5 request to reduce or eliminate Yang's cash bond. His next court date is a Jan. 12 calendar call.

