La Crosse man charged with dealing methamphetamine

A 37-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond after police allegedly seized a large amount of methamphetamine from his residence.

Terrance J. Neubauer, 37, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police arrested Neubauer on an outstanding warrant May 31 and obtained a search warrant for his George Street residence. Police allegedly seized 33.3 grams of methamphetamine, 15 Alprazolam pills, a scale containing residue and $1,305 in cash.

The La Crosse District Attorney’s office asked for a $75,000 cash bond, citing Neubauer’s criminal record and “long history of drug delivery.” Defense attorney Zachariah Fudge said Neubauer is indigent and argued for a signature bond.

