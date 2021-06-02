 Skip to main content
La Crosse man charged with dealing methamphetamine
La Crosse man charged with dealing methamphetamine

A 37-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond after police allegedly seized a large amount of methamphetamine from his residence.

Terrance J. Neubauer, 37, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police arrested Neubauer on an outstanding warrant May 31 and obtained a search warrant for his George Street residence. Police allegedly seized 33.3 grams of methamphetamine, 15 Alprazolam pills, a scale containing residue and $1,305 in cash.

The La Crosse District Attorney’s office asked for a $75,000 cash bond, citing Neubauer’s criminal record and “long history of drug delivery.” Defense attorney Zachariah Fudge said Neubauer is indigent and argued for a signature bond.

Terrance Neubauer

Neubauer

 Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

