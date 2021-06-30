La Crosse man charged with distributing meth

A 63-year-old La Crosse man was indicted Wednesday in federal court with multiple counts of drug distribution. Steven S. McCurdy was charged with two counts of distributing methamphetamine and one count of possession of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The indictment alleges that McCurdy distributed methamphetamine on Nov. 30, 2020, and March 1 and that he possessed more than 50 grams of methamphetamine March 1.

If convicted, McCurdy faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for each distribution charge and five to 40 years on the possession charge.

The charges against McCurdy are the result of an investigation by the La Crosse and Town of Campbell police departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Anderson is handling the prosecution.

