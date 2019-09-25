A La Crosse man was charged Wednesday with two felonies after police say they found more than 2,000 images of child pornography on his online storage account and evidence that he sent the material to others.
Adam Junghans, 25, was arrested last week after an investigation of his Google and Dropbox accounts that began Feb. 4 with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which showed his email address uploaded 15 files of child pornography between Nov. 27, 2017, and Jan. 12, 2018.
According to the criminal complaint, Junghans’s Dropbox account had 2,326 images and videos classified as child pornography, all of which depicted boys between the ages of 10 and 16. He also had two Google file folders with photos and videos of young boys and his internet search history included inappropriate searches.
Police interviewed Junghans Sept. 17, and Junghans gave police his email address and passwords for Dropbox and Tumblr. Junghans said he no longer has access to the Dropbox account, but he admitted that there were “pictures of kids and all of that” in there that he received while using Omegle.com, according to the report.
“What I would tell myself when I would do this, is like, I guess, I would think as if I was working for the FBI, working for the police department and trick people into sending me these things and then turn them over,” Junghans told police, according to the complaint.
He did not turn the images over to police.
Junghans also admitted to sending links to child pornography to others through Omegle.com, according to the complaint. He also said he doesn’t know who the boys are in any of the photos.
He was charged Wednesday with sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography. He faces a surcharge of $500 for each image or copy of an image he either had or distributed, as well as at least 8 years in prison, if convicted on both charges. The maximum sentence is 40 years in prison.
Junghans was released on a $1,000 cash bond last week. Judge Scott Horne converted the cash bond to a $5,000 signature bond Wednesday, citing Junghans’ lack of criminal history and appearance in court.
Zachery R. Arentz, 16, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 20 as an adult with battery by a prisoner and disorderly conduct. Arentz started a physical fight with another person Aug. 27 while in custody at the La Crosse County Juvenile Detention Facility, according to the complaint.
Michael Nelson
Joshua Johnson
Joshua D. Johnson, 34, Holmen, was charged Sept. 19 with theft from a business setting. While working as a bookkeeper for a Holmen bar, Johnson stole $7,570.50 through forged checks and approving paychecks to himself for hours he had not worked over the course of two years, according to the complaint.
Jacob Hill
Susan Glenna
Susan D. Glenna, 48, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 19 with felony bail jumping. Glenna violated terms of her previous bond Sept. 7 when she drank alcohol, according to the complaint.
Jesse Baum
Geraldine Bjergum
Geraldine L. Bjergum, 74, was charged Sept. 19 with theft in a business setting. Bjergum withdrew $2,600 from another person’s bank account at several different casinos, according to the complaint.
Shane Lancour
Cameron Stanek
Cameron Stanek, 31, La Crosse, was charged with resisting an officer causing injury, three counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of resisting an officer, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery and two counts of disorderly conduct. Officers were called to Stanek’s residence for a welfare check July 22 and Stanek yelled at police and refused to follow instructions, despite a stun gun being used, and kicked and hit police, according to the complaint. He later broke a mug and television set at a local hospital. According to a second criminal complaint, Stanek fought with a relative Aug. 22, sticking the person with needles and punching them, then remained standing in the middle of the road in violation of police instructions.
Jared Williams
Rhonda Baskerville
Rhonda L. Baskerville, 42, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 17 with physical abuse to a child causing bodily harm and disorderly conduct. Baskerville punched a 12-year-old Aug. 30 and yelled at onlookers, according to the complaint.
Danielle Kempfer
Dylan Stika
Dylan E. Stika, 28, no permanent address, was charged Sept. 12 with disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse enhancer and felony bail jumping. Stika got into a loud argument Aug. 21 with a woman he was ordered to have no contact with through a previous bond, according to the complaint.
Eugene Spears Jr.
Jessica Kistner
Bridget Schoenfeld
William Peck
Natshoin Evans
Tanner Olds
Tyler Peterson
Kelly Knudston
Yahyaa Nizaam Kelly
Jacob Dolan
Aaron M. Schrader
Aaron M. Schrader, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with physical abuse of a child and misdemeanor bail jumping. A child told police Schrader hit him in the head and knocked him to the ground Aug. 19, according to the complaint.
Ryan Papenfuss
Ryan R. Papenfuss, 44, Onalaska, was charged Sept. 5 with uttering a forgery. Papenfuss deposited a forged and stolen check into his bank account in May, according to the complaint.
Tonya N. Novak
Tonya N. Novak, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Novak had a fentanyl drug mixture and used needles in her car when she was pulled over Aug. 29 for driving erratically on Hwy. 35 in La Crosse, according to the complaint.