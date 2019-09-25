{{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man was charged Wednesday with two felonies after police say they found more than 2,000 images of child pornography on his online storage account and evidence that he sent the material to others.

Adam Junghans, 25, was arrested last week after an investigation of his Google and Dropbox accounts that began Feb. 4 with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which showed his email address uploaded 15 files of child pornography between Nov. 27, 2017, and Jan. 12, 2018.

According to the criminal complaint, Junghans’s Dropbox account had 2,326 images and videos classified as child pornography, all of which depicted boys between the ages of 10 and 16. He also had two Google file folders with photos and videos of young boys and his internet search history included inappropriate searches.

Adam Junghans mug

Junghans

Police interviewed Junghans Sept. 17, and Junghans gave police his email address and passwords for Dropbox and Tumblr. Junghans said he no longer has access to the Dropbox account, but he admitted that there were “pictures of kids and all of that” in there that he received while using Omegle.com, according to the report.

“What I would tell myself when I would do this, is like, I guess, I would think as if I was working for the FBI, working for the police department and trick people into sending me these things and then turn them over,” Junghans told police, according to the complaint.

He did not turn the images over to police.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Junghans also admitted to sending links to child pornography to others through Omegle.com, according to the complaint. He also said he doesn’t know who the boys are in any of the photos.

He was charged Wednesday with sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography. He faces a surcharge of $500 for each image or copy of an image he either had or distributed, as well as at least 8 years in prison, if convicted on both charges. The maximum sentence is 40 years in prison.

Junghans was released on a $1,000 cash bond last week. Judge Scott Horne converted the cash bond to a $5,000 signature bond Wednesday, citing Junghans’ lack of criminal history and appearance in court.

+34 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in September

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0
0
0
0
0

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.