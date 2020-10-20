La Crosse man charged with domestic abuse

An 18-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with domestic abuse.

Ronald I. Crosby Jr. faces felony charges of strangulation/suffocation and bail jumping and misdemeanor charges of battery (two counts), disorderly conduct (two counts), bail jumping and possessing an illegally obtained prescription drug.

According to the criminal complaint, Crosby assaulted a woman on two separate occasions.

The first incident occurred Oct. 15. A woman told police that she and Crosby were passengers in a vehicle when Crosby attacked her. She said Crosby slapped her and punched her in the cheek with a closed fist and put his hand around her neck, which she said made it difficult for her to breathe. The complaint says the woman’s cheek was red and swollen and that there was redness around her eye. She also had a large, swollen bruise on her thigh.

One day later, a witness told police she saw Crosby and the woman argue and that Crosby pushed her and punched her two times.

Crosby was arrested later that day. A search of Crosby allegedly found two alprazolam pills for which he didn’t have a prescription.