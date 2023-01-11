 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse man charged with driving under influence of marijuana

A 49-year-old La Crosse man has been charged with driving under the influence of marijuana after a Jan. 6 traffic stop in La Crosse.

Duwane A. Thomas was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of fifth-offense drunk driving, fifth-offense operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol level and operating with a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of operating after revocation and tampering with an ignition interlock device.

According to the criminal complaint, Thomas was pulled over shortly after midnight near the intersection of 5th Avenue South and Cass Street for operating with a suspended license. The complaint said police detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and that Thomas had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

The complaint says Thomas denied using any intoxicants and refused a field sobriety test. When asked to submit to a blood test, he reportedly replied, "I don't answer questions." Police then obtained a warrant for the blood test.

Thomas had four drunk driving convictions between 2004-19. The first was in Indiana, and the other three were in La Crosse County. He was released on a $1,500 signature bond and has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 18.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

