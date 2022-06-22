La Crosse man charged with drug dealing, fleeing police

A 40-year-old La Crosse man has been arrested on drug charges two months after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase.

Andrew R. Molzahn was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and fleeing an officer and a misdemeanor count of possession of cocaine.

According to the criminal complaint, police followed a vehicle driven by Molzahn after he reportedly ran a stop sign in La Crosse April 28 shortly before midnight.

The complaint says police attempted to make a traffic stop near the intersection of Green Bay Street and West Avenue. Molzahn reportedly continued at a normal speed and drove into the parking lot at Snuffy's Bar.

The vehicle then left the parking lot and reportedly reached a speed of 60 mph before striking a telephone pole near the intersection of West Avenue and Bennett Street. Molzahn reportedly exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The vehicle sustained significant damage from the downed pole. The complaint says police observed a glass vial with a powdery substance that appeared to be cocaine but couldn't conduct a search of the vehicle's interior until electric cables were removed. Police contacted the vehicle's owner, who identified Molzahn as the likely driver.

On June 21, police located Molzahn as a passenger in a westbound vehicle on Cass Street. Police followed the vehicle to Hwy. 157, where a "high-risk" traffic stop was conducted. Molzahn complied with orders to exit the vehicle and was arrested without incident.

Police summoned a K9 to conduct a sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police reportedly found multiple gem bags belonging to Molzahn. The bags contained 16.5 grams of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of cocaine and an undetermined amount of crack cocaine. Police also reportedly found $1,414 in cash on Molzahn's person.

Judge Elliott Levine ordered a $1,000 cash bond for Molzahn and scheduled a preliminary hearing for June 29.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

