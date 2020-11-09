La Crosse man charged with drug offenses and causing a bus disturbance

A 40-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday with two drug offenses after allegedly causing a Nov. 8 disturbance inside a city bus.

Jesse B. Honaker faces felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a call that a visibly intoxicated Honaker was yelling, swearing and frightening other passengers on the bus as it traveled on Lang Drive. The driver stopped the bus in the Menard's parking lot and waited for police to arrive.

The complaint says Honaker continued to act erratically when confronted by police but was arrested without incident. Police searched a suitcase carried by Honaker and reportedly found one gram of methamphetamine and 2.3 grams of heroin. Police also found 1.7 grams a of crystallized substance that couldn't be immediately identified.

Honaker was released on a signature bond by Judge Gloria Doyle.

