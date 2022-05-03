 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse man charged with drug offenses

  • 0
Lucas Stach

Stach

A 29-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on drug charges.

Lucas G. Stach was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded during the overnight hours of May 2 to a report of a man slumped over in the driver's seat of a running vehicle at the corner of 19th and Farnam streets in La Crosse. The complaint says Stach was asleep when police arrived but sat up when an officer said, "law enforcement."

Police detected the odor of marijuana and asked Stach to step outside the vehicle. After the officer asked if there were any drugs in the vehicle, Stach reportedly admitted there was marijuana inside a bag in plain view.

Stach was placed under arrest for a felony warrant out of Minnesota. Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found 26 Xanax pills, one gram of heroin and 61.3 grams of marijuana.

People are also reading…

Judge Scott Horne set cash bail at $5,000 for Stach, who also faces an extradition hold. He has a preliminary hearing set for May 11.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

La Crosse man accused of burglary

La Crosse man accused of burglary

A 36-year-old La Crosse man accused of burglarizing a storage unit was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court. Moss T. Cain faces…

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists say it will likely be hundreds of thousands of years before we contact aliens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News