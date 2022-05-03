La Crosse man charged with drug offenses

A 29-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on drug charges.
Lucas G. Stach was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded during the overnight hours of May 2 to a report of a man slumped over in the driver's seat of a running vehicle at the corner of 19th and Farnam streets in La Crosse. The complaint says Stach was asleep when police arrived but sat up when an officer said, "law enforcement."
Police detected the odor of marijuana and asked Stach to step outside the vehicle. After the officer asked if there were any drugs in the vehicle, Stach reportedly admitted there was marijuana inside a bag in plain view.
Stach was placed under arrest for a felony warrant out of Minnesota. Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found 26 Xanax pills, one gram of heroin and 61.3 grams of marijuana.
Judge Scott Horne set cash bail at $5,000 for Stach, who also faces an extradition hold. He has a preliminary hearing set for May 11.
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies in January
Jamie M. Scafe
Jamie M. Scafe, 31, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a Jan. 29 shoplifting complaint at Walgreen's in La Crosse and found Scafe with two baggies containing methamphetamine and heroin. She was released on a $1,000 cash bond.
Steve Rundio
Tyler P. Yogmas
Tyler P. Yogmas, 34, West Salem, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Yogmas was found with .72 grams of methamphetamine after Onalaska police responded to a shoplifting complaint. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.
Mario S. Street
Mario S. Street, 42, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine/party to a crime. According to the criminal complaint, police found a bag containing methamphetamine inside a vehicle Street was operating Jan. 25 in La Crosse. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Tylar M. LeFebre
Tylar M. LeFebre, 28, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, LeFebre was found with .8 grams of methamphetamine after police responded to a Jan. 25 driving complaint on Copeland Avenue in La Crosse. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.
Steve Rundio
Gregory Timothy Loftus
Gregory Timothy Loftus, 40, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Loftus was found with a bag of methamphetamine after a Jan. 23 traffic stop in Onalaska. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond pending a probation hold.
Steve Rundio
Samantha R. Fish
Samantha R. Fish, 32, Westby, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Onalaska police were called Jan. 22 for a welfare check of a woman wearing a tank top sitting inside a running car. A search of the vehicle reportedly found a small bag containing methamphetamine. Fish was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Michael E. Poivey
Michael E. Poivey, 64, Sparta, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Poivey was found with 2.0 grams of methamphetamine after a Jan. 20 traffic stop in West Salem. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Peng Lor
Peng Lor, 23, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Lor was found with 0.2 grams of methamphetamine after a Jan. 19 traffic stop in La Crosse. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Pedro M. McKee Sr.
Pedro M. McKee Sr., 50, La Crosse, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, McKee was found with a sandwich baggie containing methamphetamine during a Jan. 10 traffic stop in La Crosse. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Jared L. Cooper
Jared L. Cooper, 26, La Crosse, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Cooper was found with 0.7 grams of methamphetamine after police responded to a Jan. 10 domestic complaint at a Rose Street residence in La Crosse. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,500 cash bond.
Steve Rundio
Macey R. Bills
Macey R. Bills, 22, Black River Falls, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, she was found with one gram of methamphetamine after police responded to a Jan. 5 shoplifting complaint at Walmart in Onalaska. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Michael David Mitton
Michael David Mitton, 29, Holmen, is accused of possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Mitton was found with 1.4 grams of methamphetamine during a Dec. 19 traffic stop in Onalaska. He has an initial appearance set for Jan. 22.
Steve Rundio
Emily N. Dolan
Emily N. Dolan, 22, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Dolan was found with fentanyl and methamphetamine after La Crosse police responded to a suspicious vehicle report Jan. 2. A search at the La Crosse County Jail reportedly found Clonazepam, Lorazepam and Oxycodone Hydrochloride on her person. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Teal M. Herold
Teal M. Herold, 32, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Herold was arrested Jan. 2 on a probation warrant and found with .5 grams of methamphetamine. She was issued a $1,000 signature bond but remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold.
Steve Rundio
Jacob C. Vosseteig
Jacob C. Vosseteig, 26, La Crosse, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to the criminal complaint, a man told La Crosse police Vosseteig failed to return a vehicle he had been allowed to borrow Dec. 30. Vosseteig was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Trevor A. Johnson
Trevor A. Johnson, 28 West Salem, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson was found with .7 grams of methamphetamine and .2 grams of heroin during a Dec. 29 traffic stop in West Salem. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.