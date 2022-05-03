La Crosse man charged with drug offenses

A 29-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on drug charges.

Lucas G. Stach was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded during the overnight hours of May 2 to a report of a man slumped over in the driver's seat of a running vehicle at the corner of 19th and Farnam streets in La Crosse. The complaint says Stach was asleep when police arrived but sat up when an officer said, "law enforcement."

Police detected the odor of marijuana and asked Stach to step outside the vehicle. After the officer asked if there were any drugs in the vehicle, Stach reportedly admitted there was marijuana inside a bag in plain view.

Stach was placed under arrest for a felony warrant out of Minnesota. Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found 26 Xanax pills, one gram of heroin and 61.3 grams of marijuana.

Judge Scott Horne set cash bail at $5,000 for Stach, who also faces an extradition hold. He has a preliminary hearing set for May 11.

