A 43-year-old La Crosse man being held in the La Crosse County Jail on drug trafficking charges faces new charges in an unrelated theft from last year.

Drae Shaun Broadnax was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of receiving stolen property, two felony counts of bail jumping and one misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, the owner of Premier Catering reported that his trailer was stolen while it was parked Sept. 7, 2022, at Maple Grove Venues near West Salem. The owner estimated the trailer and its contents were worth $3,000. The complaint says video footage obtained from Maple Grove shows someone drove a van into the parking lot, hooked up the trailer and drove it away.

Police recovered the trailer Nov. 2, 2022, inside a commercial storage unit in West Salem rented by Broadnax. The complaint says someone attempted to peel the lettering from the trailer but that enough remained to make a positive identification. The owner estimated the damage to the van at $500.

The contents of the van, including a large charcoal grill, charcoal and a commercial-size can of baked beans, were found earlier at a separate location in La Crosse.

Broadnax was arrested Feb. 3 after he allegedly fled police with a substantial amount of drugs in his possession. The criminal complaint says Broadnax was found with 56.4 grams of methamphetamine, 5.3 grams of marijuana and 7.5 grams of cocaine. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond in that case.

Broadnax was issued a $5,000 signature bond for the theft case, which has a calendar call scheduled for Feb. 17.

