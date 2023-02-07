A 43-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond after he allegedly fled police Feb. 3 with a substantial amount of drugs in his possession.

Drae Shaun Broadnax was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, fleeing an officer and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, failure to stop for an officer and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, an inmate in the Vernon County Jail told an investigator from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office he could purchase methamphetamine and heroin from Broadnax. The inmate told police he would receive up to a half-pound of methamphetamine per day from Broadnax, who paid $200 per ounce. The inmate agreed to assist police in setting up a drug buy.

Police were familiar with Broadnax from previous contacts. The complaint says Broadnax had approached police about becoming an informant himself but never offered productive information.

The inmate reportedly arranged to meet Broadnax at a Rose Street address around 2:30 p.m. Police identified a vehicle Broadnax drove to the location and approached it for what police described as a “high-risk” traffic stop.

After a police officer identified himself, Broadnax allegedly put his vehicle in drive and fled the scene. Police pursued Broadnax with lights and sirens activated in a low-speed pursuit for four minutes through residential neighborhoods east of Rose Street.

The complaint says Broadnax ran several stop signs during the pursuit.

The officer lost sight of Broadnax but was informed a short time later that Broadnax had abandoned the vehicle in the middle of the street on the 1500 block of Charles Street and fled on foot. A woman identified by the informant as an acquaintance of Broadnax was still inside the vehicle when police arrived.

Broadnax was later located inside a garage on Kane Street and placed under arrest. The complaint says he admitted to the allegations at the scene and was transported to the La Crosse County Jail. He reportedly told police he “will take the blame to whatever was found inside the vehicle.

The complaint says police searched the vehicle and found 56.4 grams of methamphetamine, 5.3 grams of marijuana and 7.5 grams of cocaine. Police also seized $420 in cash from Broadnax and $1,896 in cash from the woman.

Judge Scott Horne ordered the $50,000 cash bond and included a no-contact provision with the woman, who is described as a potential co-defendant. The no-contact allows an exception for the two to arrange child care.

The next court date for Broadnax is a Feb. 17 calendar call.