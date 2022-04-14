La Crosse man charged with drug trafficking

A 48-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple drug charges after his arrest for drug trafficking.

William J. Copus was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine (two counts), possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant purchased nearly 18.9 grams of methamphetamine for $400 from Copus during two separate controlled buys March 3. Based on the transactions, police obtained a search warrant for Copus' 710 Gould St. residence and his vehicle.

Police executed the warrant March 4. The complaint says police conducted surveillance at the residence for one hour before observing Copus, a woman and an infant child enter a vehicle and head eastbound. Police followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the corner of St. Andrew and Kane streets.

The complaint says Copus was arrested without incident. Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found a notebook containing names and dollar amounts. Police recognized several of the names from previous drug cases.

Police then searched Copus' residence and reportedly found two gem baggies containing 2.8 grams of methamphetamine, several broken methamphetamine pipes, two scales (one of which contained white residue) and a dozen empty gem baggies.

The complaint says Copus admitted to picking up 26 pounds of methamphetamine from an individual over the past three months and paid $5,000 a pound for the drug. He said he distributed the methamphetamine to names listed in the notebook and didn't keep much of the drug at his residence.

Judge Elliott Levine issued a $10,000 signature bond for Copus, but he remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold. He faces a maximum of 45 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

