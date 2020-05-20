La Crosse man charged with drunken driving after hopping curb near Arby's

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A La Crosse man is facing felony drunken driving charges after authorities say he was driving erratically on Hwy. 16 just outside Onalaska over the weekend.

The La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office filed charges Wednesday of fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol content against Timothy R. Gunderson, 62.

According to the criminal complaint, another driver called police at about 9:38 p.m. Saturday and reported seeing a gray Ford pickup truck driving all over the road with the blinker on. The vehicle turned onto Oakview Drive, and then turned back on Hwy. 16 before turning into the Woodman’s Food Market parking lot, then the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles parking lot and swerving around.

The other driver told police the truck then went into the ditch, drove into the middle of Kinney Coulee Road, hit a curb and pulled into Arby’s, where the truck’s driver — later identified as Gunderson — got out of his vehicle, stumbled around, then got back into his truck, according to the complaint.