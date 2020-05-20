You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse man charged with drunken driving after hopping curb near Arby's
A La Crosse man is facing felony drunken driving charges after authorities say he was driving erratically on Hwy. 16 just outside Onalaska over the weekend.

The La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office filed charges Wednesday of fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol content against Timothy R. Gunderson, 62.

According to the criminal complaint, another driver called police at about 9:38 p.m. Saturday and reported seeing a gray Ford pickup truck driving all over the road with the blinker on. The vehicle turned onto Oakview Drive, and then turned back on Hwy. 16 before turning into the Woodman’s Food Market parking lot, then the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles parking lot and swerving around.

The other driver told police the truck then went into the ditch, drove into the middle of Kinney Coulee Road, hit a curb and pulled into Arby’s, where the truck’s driver — later identified as Gunderson — got out of his vehicle, stumbled around, then got back into his truck, according to the complaint.

La Crosse County Sheriff deputies arrived to find Gunderson standing next to his truck, fumbling with a cloth face mask, according to the complaint. When asked whether he was intoxicated, Gunderson responded, “You know it,” and then admitted to drinking a six-pack of beer and a couple shots prior to driving, saying he was “buzzed,” according to the report.

The sheriff’s deputies did not take a preliminary breath test due to COVID-19 concerns; however, Gunderson consented to a legal blood draw to test his blood alcohol level.

Gunderson is scheduled for an initial appearance May 28 in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

