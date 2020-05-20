La Crosse man charged with drunken driving after hopping curb near Arby's

A La Crosse man is facing felony drunken driving charges after authorities say he was driving erratically on Hwy. 16 just outside Onalaska over the weekend.
The La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office filed charges Wednesday of fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol content against Timothy R. Gunderson, 62.
According to the criminal complaint, another driver called police at about 9:38 p.m. Saturday and reported seeing a gray Ford pickup truck driving all over the road with the blinker on. The vehicle turned onto Oakview Drive, and then turned back on Hwy. 16 before turning into the Woodman’s Food Market parking lot, then the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles parking lot and swerving around.
The other driver told police the truck then went into the ditch, drove into the middle of Kinney Coulee Road, hit a curb and pulled into Arby’s, where the truck’s driver — later identified as Gunderson — got out of his vehicle, stumbled around, then got back into his truck, according to the complaint.
La Crosse County Sheriff deputies arrived to find Gunderson standing next to his truck, fumbling with a cloth face mask, according to the complaint. When asked whether he was intoxicated, Gunderson responded, “You know it,” and then admitted to drinking a six-pack of beer and a couple shots prior to driving, saying he was “buzzed,” according to the report.
The sheriff’s deputies did not take a preliminary breath test due to COVID-19 concerns; however, Gunderson consented to a legal blood draw to test his blood alcohol level.
Gunderson is scheduled for an initial appearance May 28 in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Andrew Veseley
Andrew Veseley, 19, Oak Lawn, Ill., was charged May 20 with possession with intent to deliver THC, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of an illegally-obtained prescription. Veseley had six 3.5-ounce bags of marijuana, five containers of marijuana resin for vaping, a bottle of prescription liquid codeine, a .45 semi-automatic handgun and 10 hollow-point rounds March 24 when he was pulled over for speeding, according to the complaint.
Quintin Stello
Quintin Stello, 29, no permanent address, was charged May 20 with misdemeanor theft and felony bail jumping. According to the complaint, Stello violated terms of a felony bond by committing new crimes March 29 when he stole a .22 rifle from a La Crosse home, according to the complaint.
Benjamin M. Wiese
Benjamin M. Wiese, 31, no permanent address, was charged May 20 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Wiese had 1.1 grams of meth, 0.3 grams of heroin and two bags with drug residue March 31 when he was stopped for speeding in Rockland, according to the complaint.
Kyle Backlund
Cale Oelfke
Bradly Murphy
Andrew Rieck
Gregory Proulx Jr
Taylor Murphy
Taylor J. Murphy, 26, was charged May 12 with substantial battery, damage to property, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, all as a repeat offender. On March 26, it was reported Murphy had physically assaulted a man with a bolt cutter, and damaged the man's vehicle on Winneshiek Road, cracking the windshield, smashing the two side mirrors and damaging the trunk, front grill and driver's side door, which Murphy admitted to, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey Brandt
Jeffrey D. Brandt, 49, La Crosse, was charged May 12 with felony bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine and THC. Brandt was found with a pill bottle containing drug paraphernalia, which included an unidentified "tan powdery substance," after officers were dispatched to the scene near Liberty and Gillette streets for reports of a fight on March 22, according to the complaint.
Timothy Tennant
Timothy J. Tennant, 21, La Crosse, was charged May 12 with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. Early on March 31, Tennant trapped his girlfriend in their bedroom during an argument. The fight became physical, and Tennant attempted to strangle the woman several times, according to the complaint.
Jarel Jenkins
Robert Watrud
Robert L. Watrud, 39, Whitehall, was charged May 8 with possession of methamphetamine and issuing worthless checks, both as a repeat offender. Watrud had meth April 26 when he was arrested for purchasing items at Coulee Region RV for $330.20 using a check from an inactive account, according to the complaint.
Jonlazaire Burch
Chad Kelemen
Trevor Midtlien
Faraji Robinson
Marquise Smith
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.