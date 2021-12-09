La Crosse man charged with eluding police

A 27-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple charges after allegedly eluding police in La Crosse on Oct. 13.

Jarel D. Jenkins was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts) and operating after revocation (two counts).

According to the criminal complaint, police observed a southbound vehicle on George Street with illegally tinted windows operated by Jenkins. The complaint says Jenkins ran a red light after seeing a police car with emergency lights activated and continued on George Street at a high rate of speed.

Police lost sight of Jenkins after he turned left on Cunningham Street. The complaint says Jenkins was later observed traveling 70 mph through an alley off the 2500 block of Wood Street before coming to a stop at a convenience store. The complaint says there was fresh smoke coming from the vehicle's muffler and that brake marks were observed three feet long behind the rear tires.

Jenkins exited the vehicle and was able to elude apprehension. Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found 4.2 grams of methamphetamine, 4.6 grams of marijuana and a scale with methamphetamine residue.

Police located Jenkins Nov. 17 at a Charles Street residence and placed him under arrest. A search of Jenkins allegedly found 3.5 grams of heroin.

Jenkins is free after posting a $500 cash bond relating to a pair of traffic citations.

