La Crosse man charged with exposing himself to minor

A 51-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with exposing himself to a minor on several occasions between 2013 and 2016.

Ricky L. Melton faces felony charges of child enticement/exposing a sex organ and exposing genitals to a child.

According to the criminal complaint, a female told a child forensic interviewer that Melton dropped his pants and fondled himself several times in her presence. She said Melton would stare at her and sometimes hover over her but added that she never remembered Melton touching her.

The girl said since the incident, she has had episodes in which she feels men are following her and has dreams of not knowing what is real.

Melton was released from the La Crosse County Jail on a signature bond with a no-contact provision. He faces up to 28 years in prison if convicted of both charges. His next court date is an Oct. 10 preliminary hearing.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

