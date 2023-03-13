A La Crosse County jailer was transported by ambulance to a local hospital after authorities said he was exposed to an illegal substance while trying to subdue a suspect being booked into the jail.

Jonathan L. McNell was charged Friday, March 10, in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, one felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, McNell, 38, was taken to the jail March 8 after being arrested on drug charges. A jailer told police that McNell was changing into his jail uniform when the jailer heard the sound of a crinkling bag.

The jailer said he opened the changing room door and witnessed McNell shaking a sandwich bag and trying to empty its contents. The jailer said the shaking filled the room with white powder that he suspected was methamphetamine or fentanyl.

The complaint says the jailer moved to subdue McNell and that his uniform became covered with the powdery substance. The jailer said he could taste a bitter substance in his mouth.

The jailer reported chest tightness and feeling light-headed. His blood pressure rose to 220 and he was administered two doses of Narcan.

McNell was arrested earlier in the evening on a probation warrant. The complaint says police recognized McNell walking on Market Street. When police attempted to make contact with McNell, he took off running.

McNell reportedly ran through an alley on Market Street. The chase ended when he tripped and fell on the 600 block of Seventh Street South. Police were able to handcuff McNell without further incident.

The complaint says 12.7 grams of methamphetamine were found inside a knotted bag during a booking search of McNell. The substance that endangered the jailer was from a separate bag.

McNell is being held in the jail on a probation violation. His next court date is a March 14 calendar call.