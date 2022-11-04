 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse man charged with felony assault

Neal Benson

Benson

A 21-year-old La Crosse man is free on a $1,500 signature bond after allegedly injuring a man during an Oct. 29 altercation in La Crosse.

Neal R. Benson was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of substantial battery.

According to the criminal complaint, Benson and another male not yet identified by police attacked a man outside the Library Bar in La Crosse. The victim told police he was speaking with a woman when three males, including Benson, approached him and asked if the two were dating.

The victim said he asked the three to leave them alone. An argument ensued, and the victim said he was spat upon. He said he spit in return and was then kicked and punched by Benson and one other person he was unable to identify.

The woman told police that Benson threw the first punch. Video surveillance shows Benson punched the victim in the face with his left hand. The footage then shows Benson and the unidentified male kicking the victim multiple times while he was on the ground.

Benson added the woman to his Snapchat account prior to the altercation, and police used the information to track down Benson's La Crosse address, where he was interviewed Nov. 3. Benson said he felt threatened and threw the first punch but denied kicking the victim. Neal said he was highly intoxicated at the time of the altercation.

The complaint says Benson told police he didn't know the name of the other person accused in the assault.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The complaint says the victim was bleeding through the nose, had a large bump above his right eye and gash that went all the way through his lower lip. He reportedly had a difficult time breathing and was in considerable pain.

Benson's next court date is a Nov. 23 calendar call. He faces a maximum of 3½ years in prison if convicted.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

