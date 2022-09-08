La Crosse man charged with fifth-offense drunk driving

A 62-year-old La Crosse man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony fifth-offense drunk driving after witnesses observed him driving erratically during the overnight hours of Sept. 7 on the south side of the city.

Robert W. Sullivan was also charged with felony fifth-offense operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to a driving complaint near the intersection of Mormon Coulee Road and Birch Street. A witness told police that a vehicle driven by Sullivan was "all over the road" and pulling in and out of parking lots.

The complaint says the witness took a video of the vehicle after it had stopped at an angle in the middle of the Birch and Mormon Coulee intersection. The video reportedly shows Sullivan stopping there for 30 seconds before swerving into oncoming traffic and deviating back into his designated lane. The witness also expressed concern about an object hanging from the vehicle and triggering sparks.

Sullivan's vehicle continued southbound on Mormon Coulee and reportedly reached a speed of 60 mph before it pulled into Goose Island, where police conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle reportedly had a flat tire, yellow paint transfer and was dragging pieces of bumper. The complaint says Sullivan told police he couldn't recall the vehicle being involved in a traffic crash.

The complaint says Sullivan showed signs of intoxication during a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath recorded a blood-alcohol level of .094.

Sullivan has three previous drunk driving convictions in La Crosse County and one in St. Louis County, Minnesota. His fourth offense occurred Sept. 11, 2005. He is free on a $2,500 signature bond that includes a no-alcohol provision. He has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 14.