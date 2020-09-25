La Crosse man charged with fifth OWI

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 40-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony fifth-offense drunk driving.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a Sept. 4 driving complaint from Pizza King shortly after 7:30 p.m. An employee told police that a “very intoxicated” male drove into the parking lot to pick up an order. Police identified the driver as Nicolas J. Bye, who was inside his parked car at the restaurant when police arrived. Bye started the vehicle as police approached and complied with an order to shut the engine off.

The complaint says Bye had slurred speech, glassy eyes and slow hand movements, and police could detect the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Bye told police he had consumed a couple of tall cans of ice beer.

Bye failed a field sobriety test, according to the criminal complaint. The walk-and-test was terminated for safety reasons after Bye couldn’t maintain the instructional stance, and he was unsuccessful in reciting the alphabet.

A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of 0.201, higher than the legal limit of 0.08.

Bye has a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 6.

