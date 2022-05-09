 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

La Crosse man charged with first, second degree sexual assault of a child

A La Crosse man could face life in prison after being charged with the sexual assault of a child.

Brendan C. Schieffer, 40, La Crosse, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Monday with two felony counts for first and second degree sexual assault of a child, and a misdemeanor count for bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, a 14-year-old victim who is known to Schieffer told police and her mother that Schieffer touched her inappropriately on Easter weekend. She said the incident had occurred once before when she was 9-years-old.

"These are very serious charges," Judge Scott Horne said.

Schieffer was already a registered sex offender for an incident in Iowa, according to the complaint and officials. His lawyer, David Pierce, told the court on Monday that Schieffer was a "juvenile" when that incident occurred.

Judge Horne said given the severity of the charges and the previous convictions, a cash bond was warranted, and the state requested a $20,000 cash bond.

Horne issued a $7,500 cash bond with a number of no contact orders issued as requested by the state.

Schieffer is scheduled to appear again on Monday, May 16 at 10:45 a.m.

The charges filed against Schieffer hold a combined punishment of up to 100 years and nine months of incarceration and up to $110,000 in fines.

