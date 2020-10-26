La Crosse man charged with fleeing an officer after 120 mph chase

A 46-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday after reportedly driving 120 mph on Interstate 90 during a police pursuit.
Brian W. Hanson was charged with felony counts of fleeing/eluding an officer and possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor counts of third-offense drunk driving, third-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, Town of Campbell police were called to an Oct. 25 domestic disturbance at a Pierce Avenue residence, where a woman told police that an intoxicated Hanson pulled her hair during an argument.
Hanson had driven away from the scene by the time police arrived. He called the residence a short time later but refused to reveal his whereabouts to police.
During the conversation, a Wisconsin State Patrol officer reported locating Hanson’s vehicle eastbound on Interstate 90. The officer followed the vehicle for 12 miles before activating the squad car’s emergency lights. Hanson reportedly sped up to 120 mph for nearly four miles before pulling over. He was arrested at gunpoint with assistance from the Bangor Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
During a frisk for weapons, police allegedly found a bottle containing 37 Gabapentin pills for which Hanson didn’t have a prescription. He refused a field sobriety test but agreed to an evidentiary blood test.
La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Scott Horne released Hanson on a $2,500 signature bond and a condition that he have no contact with the woman at the Town of Campbell residence.
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
