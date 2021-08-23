La Crosse man charged with fleeing police

A 22-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly speeding away from a July 18 traffic stop in La Crosse. Commodore L.W. Cornelius faces a single felony charge of fleeing an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, police recorded Cornelius driving a yellow Mustang 47 mph in a 25 mph zone on North Fourth Street around 3:45 a.m. Police pulled the vehicle over a short time later, but Cornelius reportedly sped away as an officer exited his squad car. The complaint says Cornelius reached a speed of 55 mph on Seventh Street and committed multiple traffic violations before police lost contact with the vehicle.

Police located the vehicle again in Houska Park, but Cornelius reportedly eluded two marked police vehicles. Police traced the vehicle to an owner in Sun Prairie, who said she sold the vehicle via Facebook without transferring license plates. The previous owner said she didn’t know the name of the buyer but still retained the buyer’s Facebook profile. Police were able to use the profile to identify Cornelius.

The complaint says Cornelius was taken into custody Aug. 22 as police were pursuing a separate investigation.

Cornelius is also wanted in Manitowoc County for fleeing an officer. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation violation.

