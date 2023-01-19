 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse man charged with fourth drunk driving offense

A 38-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit County Circuit Court with felony fourth-offense drunk driving.

Ebelio Cuamcateco-Cruceno also faces a felony charge of operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content and misdemeanor charges of operating while revoked/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded around 1 a.m. Jan. 18 to a complaint about an erratic driver on Interstate 90 between Onalaska and West Salem. Police caught up with the vehicle a short time later headed westbound in the right lane. The complaint says the vehicle repeatedly drifted into the left lane and onto the shoulder.

Police initiated a traffic stop. The complaint says Cuamcateco-Cruceno had difficulty selecting which window to roll down. The officer detected a strong odor of alcohol and observed an open beer bottle within the driver’s reach.

The complaint says Cuamcateco-Cruceno told police he had consumed just one beer and that the open beer belonged to a passenger who was no longer in the vehicle.

Cuamcateco-Cruceno reportedly failed a field sobriety test and refused a preliminary breath test. Police then obtained a warrant for a blood draw, which was performed at a local hospital.

Cuamcateco-Cruceno is free on a $1,000 signature bond. His next court date is a Feb. 2 calendar call.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

