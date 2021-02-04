La Crosse man charged with fourth-offense drunk drivein

A a 37-year-old La Crosse man was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony fourth-offense drunk driving.

Patrick G. Zahn also faces a felony charge of fourth-offense operating with a restricted substance and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer.

According to the complaint filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court, police conducted a Jan. 20 traffic stop on West George Street in La Crosse after Zahn ran a red light around 7 p.m. The complaint says Zahn told police he didn't have an ID and gave police a false identity. Zahn later admitted his real identity after police asked for his Social Security number.

The complaint says Zahn displayed quick, rigid movements consistent with someone under the influence of a stimulant. Zahn reportedly showed multiple clues of intoxication during a field a sobriety test and admitted to using methamphetamine earlier in the day.

He was transported to Mayo Health for a blood test before being taken to the La Crosse County Jail, where he remains on a probation hold.

