La Crosse man charged with fourth-offense drunk driving

A 45-year-old La Crosse man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony fourth-offense drunk driving. Reid F. Outcelt was also charged with felony fourth-offense operating with a restricted substance.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a curb on Cass Street April 13 shortly after 7:30 p.m. Police located the vehicle and reported that it struck another curb before pulling into an apartment parking lot on 7th Street South.

Police identified the driver as Outcelt and reported that he had slurred speech and droopy eyes. The complaint says Outcelt admitted to taking prescribed Suboxone pills 12 hours earlier but denied consuming alcohol or illegal drugs. He hold police he was operating on four or five hours of sleep.

The complaint says Outcelt showed multiple clues of intoxication during a field sobriety test. He submitted to a preliminary breath test, which recorded no sign of alcohol consumption. He refused a blood test, and police obtained a search warrant from Judge Ramona Gonzalez.

All three of Outcelt's previous drunk driving convictions are from La Crosse County.

Gonzalez released Outcelt on a $1,000 signature bond.

