La Crosse man charged with fourth OWI, hitting a tree and fleeing

A 21-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday for a hit and run after crashing into a tree and fleeing, and operating while intoxicated for a fourth time, a felony.

Noah J. Betz was charged with two felonies for driving under the influence of a prohibited alcohol concentration set in previous cases, and three misdemeanors for disorderly conduct, operating with a revoked license and tampering or failing to use an ignition interlock device by court order.

Betz was issued a $1,000 cash bond, although he will remain in prison to serve four months of a previous sentence for violating parole. A preliminary hearing for the most recent charges was not immediately set.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a report of a hit and run at 400 Avon Street a little after 3 a.m. on May 23.

One caller told officials they heard a loud noise across the street and then found a car on the sidewalk. Another caller said a sedan hit a tree, and was then approached by an individual that told them to get off the phone and not call the police. One other caller said they heard a lot of yelling.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police arrived to find an unoccupied silver Cadillac without license plates that had jumped the curb and was sitting on the boulevard and sidewalk.