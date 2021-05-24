La Crosse man charged with fourth OWI, hitting a tree and fleeing

A 21-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday for a hit and run after crashing into a tree and fleeing, and operating while intoxicated for a fourth time, a felony.
Noah J. Betz was charged with two felonies for driving under the influence of a prohibited alcohol concentration set in previous cases, and three misdemeanors for disorderly conduct, operating with a revoked license and tampering or failing to use an ignition interlock device by court order.
Betz was issued a $1,000 cash bond, although he will remain in prison to serve four months of a previous sentence for violating parole. A preliminary hearing for the most recent charges was not immediately set.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a report of a hit and run at 400 Avon Street a little after 3 a.m. on May 23.
One caller told officials they heard a loud noise across the street and then found a car on the sidewalk. Another caller said a sedan hit a tree, and was then approached by an individual that told them to get off the phone and not call the police. One other caller said they heard a lot of yelling.
Police arrived to find an unoccupied silver Cadillac without license plates that had jumped the curb and was sitting on the boulevard and sidewalk.
One witness told officers that a man, later identified as Betz, had exited the vehicle and ran two blocks east on Island Street. No witnesses saw the accident.
Police approached Betz at his residence, where his grandmother told officers he had been drinking earlier in the evening and got into an argument with his girlfriend and demanded the keys to the vehicle. He left and drove around the neighborhood several times at high rates, she said, before turning westbound until she could no longer hear the car. A few minutes later, Betz came running back to the house, she said.
Betz was uncooperative with police during the incident, the report claims. He denied driving or even owning a car before police took him to the station for a sobriety test.
While being transported Betz began to hit his head on the squad car plexiglass divider and swearing at and threatening the officer. He would refused to voluntarily submit to a blood test for substances, so officers received a warrant to do so. Several officers had to assist during the test because of refusal.
Officers found a key and vehicle title that matched the Cadillac in the crash earlier that night.
It was unclear by the criminal complaint whether anyone else was in the vehicle. The only injury reported on Betz in the complaint is a cut on his wrist.