La Crosse man charged with hitting couple with his car

A La Crosse man was in court Monday after he was accused of deliberately hitting a woman, a man and also a retaining wall with a car last month.

Ronnie D. Quinn, 54, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run involving injury and criminal damage to property.

According to the complaint, Quinn got into an argument with a woman May 23 in a parking lot at 508 Island St. while inside a green Chrysler Sebring.

Witnesses told police Quinn drove the car into the woman, leaving her with abrasions on her feet and right arm, as well as pain on the right side of her body, and then he left on foot, according to the report.

Police arrived to find tire marks in the parking lot and a vehicle with significant front-end damage and damage to a retaining wall.

Quinn told police the man had hit him in the face and he fought back, then got into his car and tried to drive away, crashing his car into the wall, according to the report.

Quinn appeared via video and is in custody in Milwaukee County. He is scheduled to be back in La Crosse Circuit Court next week.

