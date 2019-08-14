{{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man faces life in prison after he was charged Wednesday with two counts of incest as a persistent repeat offender.

David H. Costin, 36, La Crosse, is being held on a $50,000 cash bond in the La Crosse County Jail after he was accused of raping two children who are related to him.

He was charged not only with two counts of incest, but also two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, felony intimidation of a victim and misdemeanor bail jumping in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

According to the complaint, one of the victims called police about 3 p.m. Friday to report Costin had raped the two children multiple times, including the night of Aug. 8. The victims told police Costin had sexual contact with their genitals, buttocks and mouths.

David Costin

Costin

“I want him to go to jail forever. I don’t want to see him,” one child said.

The other child said Costin threatened to “sexually assault (him or her) even harder next time,” if the crime was reported, according to the complaint.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Due to his 2009 conviction of second-degree sexual assault of a child stemming from a 2000 case, Costin is considered a repeat offender.

Under state law, the offense is considered a serious child sex offense and a second conviction of a serious child sex crime would require the court to sentence Costin to life imprisonment without possibility of parole or extended supervision.

In 2000, when Costin was 22, he was charged with having sexual contact with two girls aged 15 and 12.

Costin will be back in front of Judge Todd Bjerke Aug. 23.

+24 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in August

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

View (1) comment

(1) comment

Monteee
Monteee

Signature bond, anyone? He'll promise to show up for court. Really, he will!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.