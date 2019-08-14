A La Crosse man faces life in prison after he was charged Wednesday with two counts of incest as a persistent repeat offender.
David H. Costin, 36, La Crosse, is being held on a $50,000 cash bond in the La Crosse County Jail after he was accused of raping two children who are related to him.
He was charged not only with two counts of incest, but also two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, felony intimidation of a victim and misdemeanor bail jumping in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
According to the complaint, one of the victims called police about 3 p.m. Friday to report Costin had raped the two children multiple times, including the night of Aug. 8. The victims told police Costin had sexual contact with their genitals, buttocks and mouths.
“I want him to go to jail forever. I don’t want to see him,” one child said.
The other child said Costin threatened to “sexually assault (him or her) even harder next time,” if the crime was reported, according to the complaint.
Due to his 2009 conviction of second-degree sexual assault of a child stemming from a 2000 case, Costin is considered a repeat offender.
Under state law, the offense is considered a serious child sex offense and a second conviction of a serious child sex crime would require the court to sentence Costin to life imprisonment without possibility of parole or extended supervision.
In 2000, when Costin was 22, he was charged with having sexual contact with two girls aged 15 and 12.
Costin will be back in front of Judge Todd Bjerke Aug. 23.
Megan A. Olson, 34, Mindoro, was charged Aug. 14 with possession with intent to deliver amphetamines, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Olson had 335 grams of methamphetamine, two used syringes, a wooden grinder with marijuana residue, heroin and four blue pills identified as Vyvanse, a prescription medication, when she was the passenger in a car that was pulled over July 19 in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Nhia Thao, 30, Onalaska, was charged Aug. 13 with physical abuse of a child and disorderly conduct. Thao bit a 5-year-old on the cheek April 29, leaving a mark, and argued with a woman and threw a phone in front of children July 28, according to the complaint.
Debrian A. Hayes, 23, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 13 with substantial battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer. Hayes hit a woman in the head several times, leaving her bleeding, June 9 after entering her home without her permission, according to the complaint. When Hayes was located by police Aug. 7, he ran away before being arrested, police say.
Zachariah G. Sonsalla, 18, was charged Aug. 9 with possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sonsalla had 65.2 grams of marijuana in four plastic bags, a glass bong and a bag of cocaine at about 1:41 a.m. July 20 when stopped for loitering in a church parking lot in West Salem, according to the complaint.
Bryant D. Trussell, 42, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 8, with delivery of cocaine as a repeat offender, possession of THC as a repeat offender, possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeat offender and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Trussell sold 1.2 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant July 24 and had marijuana and a pipe when he was located July 31, according to the complaint.
Leah K. Sander, 26, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 8, with substantial battery and disorderly conduct. Sander hit a woman, knocking her to the ground and chipping her tooth, during an argument July 13, according to the complaint.
Willie V. McCoy Sr., 57, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 8, with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. McCoy had 1 gram of heroin and a crack pipe in his possession Aug. 2, according to the complaint.
Brian S. Holliday, 58, no permanent address, was charged Aug. 7 with possession of methamphetamine. Holliday had a 1.2-gram package of methamphetamine in his car where he was found sleeping at about 5 p.m. July 27, according to the complaint.
Joseph T. Schmitt, 30, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 6 with escape and resisting an officer. Schmitt was handcuffed in preparation to be taken into custody on a warrant, then ran away on foot, freeing one of hands before again being located and handcuffed by police, according to the complaint.
