La Crosse man charged with intent to deliver heroin

A 30-year-old La Crosse man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with possession of narcotics with intent to deliver. Police arrested Lee S. Wiemerslage after responding to a report of an Oct. 12 fight at a Subway Restaurant on Rose Street.

According to the criminal complaint, Wiemerslage fled the scene carrying a black bag and placed it in a dumpster near A-1 Glass. Police retrieved the bag, which allegedly contained 2.8 grams of heroin divided among 10 baggies and a scale.

A search of Wiemerslage found $582 in cash, which police determined was the cash value of the drugs.

Wiemerslage denied carrying a black bag and said he fled the scene for fear of his safety. A witness told police that a man broke a window of Wiemerslage's vehicle during the altercation.

Judge Todd Bjerke released Wiemerslage on a $4,000 signature bond.

