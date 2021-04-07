La Crosse man charged with intent to deliver heroin

A 36-year-old La Crosse man was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for drug offenses after an April 6 traffic stop in La Crosse.

Nathaniel D. Olson faces felony charges of possession of heroin with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police observed Olson driving erratically shortly after 12:30 a.m. and followed his vehicle for several blocks before conducting a traffic stop on Johnson Street. The complaint says Olson had glassy eyes, wasn’t wearing a shirt and that his hands were shaking uncontrollably as he handed police his driver’s license.

Police determined that Olson was on parole and summoned a K9 unit to conduct an exterior search of the vehicle. After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and Olson’s person and allegedly found 4.1 grams of heroin divided among four plastic bags, a safe containing 2.1 grams of black tar heroin, one gram of methamphetamine in Olson’s shirt pocket and a one-hitter pipe used to smoke marijuana.

Olson was released on a $1,000 signature bond by Judge Ramona Gonzalez.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

