La Crosse man charged with intimidating witness

A 29-year-old La Crosse man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly using threats to get a no-contact order dropped.

Donta L. Rawls was charged with felony intimidation of a victim and felony bail jumping, along with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Oct. 26 to an Onalaska address, where a woman reported that Rawls was at her residence in violation of a no-contact order. The woman said Rawls was downstairs and told her not to tell police he was inside.

After Rawls was taken into custody on the bail jumping charge, the woman told police of an Oct. 18 incident, when she said Rawls screamed at her for four hours. She said Rawls threatened to break her nose and “put down” her dog if she didn’t drop the no-contact order and recant her statement about a previous domestic incident. She also said Rawls threatened to use his influence to get her brother fired from a job.

Rawls is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.