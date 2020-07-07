La Crosse man charged with Jackson County rape

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man has been charged with raping someone in 2010 in Jackson County, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday, after evidence was tested as part of the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

Hank W. Elmore, 36, was charged June 19 with sexual assault by use of force and had his initial appearance Monday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

According to the DOJ, Elmore forced another person to have sexual intercourse without consent in July 2010 and that person had a sexual assault examination. The evidence gathered was tested in 2018 as part of a state initiative to clear a backlog of rape kits held as evidence.

The DNA in the kit matched Elmore, who has three prior convictions for fourth-degree sexual assault.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.