La Crosse man charged with molesting second child last year
La Crosse man charged with molesting second child last year

Keith Walling

A La Crosse man was charged Friday with molesting a second child between September 2018 and September 2019.

Keith F. Walling — already in the La Crosse County Jail to face charges of sexual assault of a child as a persistent repeater — was charged with sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, Walling touched a 14-year-old inappropriately several times. The teen told police, “It didn’t feel right at all.”

Walling, 35, has been in the jail since September, when he was charged with counts of first-degree child sexual assault with a person under the age of 13 as a persistent repeater.

In that case, an 8-year-old reported that he initiated genital contact twice, once on the child’s bed and another time in the living room, according to the complaint. The child told investigators that the child didn’t want to be around Walling and said what he did was “disgusting.”

Walling remains jailed on a $10,000 cash bond. Judge Ramona Gonzalez set a preliminary hearing in the newest case for March 2. If found guilty, he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Walling pleaded guilty in 2005 to second-degree child sexual assault, admitting to molesting a 5-year-old when he was 20. He was sentenced to five years in prison and six years on probation. That probation was revoked twice due to violating conditions, and he spent a total of eight years incarcerated.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter @Jourdan_LCT.

