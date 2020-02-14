La Crosse man charged with molesting second child last year

A La Crosse man was charged Friday with molesting a second child between September 2018 and September 2019.
Keith F. Walling — already in the La Crosse County Jail to face charges of sexual assault of a child as a persistent repeater — was charged with sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaint, Walling touched a 14-year-old inappropriately several times. The teen told police, “It didn’t feel right at all.”
Walling, 35, has been in the jail since September, when he was charged with counts of first-degree child sexual assault with a person under the age of 13 as a persistent repeater.
You have free articles remaining.
In that case, an 8-year-old reported that he initiated genital contact twice, once on the child’s bed and another time in the living room, according to the complaint. The child told investigators that the child didn’t want to be around Walling and said what he did was “disgusting.”
Walling remains jailed on a $10,000 cash bond. Judge Ramona Gonzalez set a preliminary hearing in the newest case for March 2. If found guilty, he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Walling pleaded guilty in 2005 to second-degree child sexual assault, admitting to molesting a 5-year-old when he was 20. He was sentenced to five years in prison and six years on probation. That probation was revoked twice due to violating conditions, and he spent a total of eight years incarcerated.
Christopher Soland
Jesse Luten
Parker Ostrander
Julia Lloyd
Christopher Wisnewski
Lawrence Ramsey and Benjamin Arendt
Lawrence M. Ramsey, 55, no permanent address, and Benjamin L. Arendt, 36, Sparta, were charged Feb. 11 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as parties to a crime. Ramsey and Arendt had 3.6 grams of meth in 10 small plastic bags and a digital scale in their vehicle Feb. 3 when they were pulled over for an excessive window tint on the North Side of La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Joel Davis
Joel R. Davis, 39, Onalaska, was charged Feb. 10 with delivering methamphetamine. Davis sold 19 grams of meth to a confidential informant Oct. 17, 2018, for $400, according to the complaint.
Johnathan Jackson
Robert Schneyer
Tyler Peterson
Larry Thillen
Christopher Wisnewski
James R. Dean
Justin J. Tillman
Darion C. Thomas
Paul J. Bunts
Paul J. Bunts, 35, of Woodman, was charged Feb. 6 with possession of methamphetamine. On Jan. 26, Bunts told police that he had lost $400 in an armed robbery near Farmington. After talking with Bunts, officers began to doubt his story. Bunts eventually admitted that he had used the $400 to buy methamphetamine, and that he called police because he suspected the drugs were fake. The drugs were real, according to the criminal complaint.
Timothy Kasten
Jayde Anderson
Steven Huntington
Christina Sievert
Ethan Golinghorst
Patrick Zahn
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter @Jourdan_LCT.