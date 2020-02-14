La Crosse man charged with molesting second child last year

A La Crosse man was charged Friday with molesting a second child between September 2018 and September 2019.

Keith F. Walling — already in the La Crosse County Jail to face charges of sexual assault of a child as a persistent repeater — was charged with sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, Walling touched a 14-year-old inappropriately several times. The teen told police, “It didn’t feel right at all.”

Walling, 35, has been in the jail since September, when he was charged with counts of first-degree child sexual assault with a person under the age of 13 as a persistent repeater.

In that case, an 8-year-old reported that he initiated genital contact twice, once on the child’s bed and another time in the living room, according to the complaint. The child told investigators that the child didn’t want to be around Walling and said what he did was “disgusting.”

Walling remains jailed on a $10,000 cash bond. Judge Ramona Gonzalez set a preliminary hearing in the newest case for March 2. If found guilty, he will spend the rest of his life in prison.