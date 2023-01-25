La Crosse man charged with multiple drug offenses

A 38-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after police allegedly found multiple illegal drugs during a Jan. 21 traffic stop.

Nathaniel D. Olson was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of narcotic drugs, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug.

According to the criminal complaint, Olson was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over around 5:15 p.m. on 10th Street in La Crosse for driving without headlights. The complaint says the vehicle's windows were heavily tinted and that the driver gave an implausible account of his recent travel.

Police summoned a K9 for an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive alert, police searched the vehicle. The complaint says Olson was found with 14.1 grams of methamphetamine, 4.8 grams of crack cocaine, 10.8 grams of marijuana, three morphine sulfate pills and a digital scale. Police report that the separate packaging of the drugs was consistent with future sales.

The complaint says Olson was observed sweating profusely even though the temperature outside was 20 degrees. He reportedly told police he had used both heroin and methamphetamine earlier in the day. He was transported to a local hospital for observation, where he was cleared by medical staff.

The driver and another passenger were charged with misdemeanor drug offenses.

Judge Todd Bjerke issued a $2,500 signature bond for Olson, but he remains in jail on a probation hold. His next court date is a Jan. 30 preliminary hearing.

