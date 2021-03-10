La Crosse man charged with multiple drug offenses

A 26-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $20,000 cash bond after being arrested on multiple drug charges.

Anthony G. Potaracke was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony manufacture/delivery of narcotics, felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, misdemeanor obstructing/fleeing an officer (two counts) and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police arranged a Feb. 24 controlled drug buy. A confidential informant purchased two grams of fentanyl from Potaracke for $320 and told police he saw Potaracke with 10 more individually wrapped bags containing fentanyl.

Police observed Potaracke at a Hwy. 35 address March 9. The complaint says he entered a vehicle that headed north and pulled into a Walmart parking lot. As an officer was making contact with the driver, Potaracke reportedly exited the passenger door and took off running. After a short foot pursuit, Potaracke was taken to the ground and handcuffed.