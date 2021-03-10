La Crosse man charged with multiple drug offenses

A 26-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $20,000 cash bond after being arrested on multiple drug charges.
Anthony G. Potaracke was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony manufacture/delivery of narcotics, felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, misdemeanor obstructing/fleeing an officer (two counts) and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, police arranged a Feb. 24 controlled drug buy. A confidential informant purchased two grams of fentanyl from Potaracke for $320 and told police he saw Potaracke with 10 more individually wrapped bags containing fentanyl.
Police observed Potaracke at a Hwy. 35 address March 9. The complaint says he entered a vehicle that headed north and pulled into a Walmart parking lot. As an officer was making contact with the driver, Potaracke reportedly exited the passenger door and took off running. After a short foot pursuit, Potaracke was taken to the ground and handcuffed.
The complaint says Potaracke had to be told numerous times to put his hands behind his back. Potaracke complained of face, hip and kidney pain, and a first responder recommended that Potaracke be taken to the hospital. After being medically cleared, he was transported to the La Crosse County Jail.
A search of Potaracke allegedly found a green rock-like substance that weighed 6.6 grams and tested positive for fentanyl. Police also reportedly found an empty gem bag and a gem bag containing two cotton swabs.
Judge Scott Horne agreed to assistant District Attorney Nick Passe’s request for a $20,000 cash bond. Passe noted that the Feb. 24 transaction occurred five days after Potaracke received a stayed three-year sentence for intent to deliver heroin. Passe said there was a “high likelihood” Potaracke would be sentenced to prison if convicted.
Potaracke returns to court March 19 for a preliminary hearing.