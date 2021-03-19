La Crosse man charged with possessing, selling fentanyl

A La Crosse man was charged Friday on six drug related counts following two controlled buys and a search warrant conducted by police.
Lindsy Mason Jr., 30, of La Crosse was charged with two counts of delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, felony bail jumping-new crimes, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeater.
On Jan. 27. the La Crosse Police Department conducted a controlled buy using a confidential informant who stated they had bought fentanyl from Mason, who used the name "Swift" on multiple dates over the past three weeks. Using $500 in police recorded money, the CI purchased 5.1 grams of fentanyl.
The video footage of the controlled buy captured by the CI while in Mason's residence showed Mason with baggies appearing to contain fentanyl or cocaine in addition to what was purchased, according to the criminal complaint.
A second controlled buy was performed March 18, with the CI entering Mason's residence and purchasing 4.2 grams of fentanyl for $410. A few hours later officers applied for and were granted a "no knock warrant."
The La Crosse Emergency Response Team executed the warrant and, per the criminal complaint, "it took Lindsy a while to comply with officer's instructions to surrender. It is possible Lindsy had enough time to flush all of his drugs as his bathroom was right next to his bedroom."
Officers searched the residence interior and found a $10 bill matching one of the bills used in the second controlled buy along with a baggie containing trace amounts of suspected fentanyl.
Mason's criminal record includes a 2017 felony conviction in Milwaukee for possession of a firearm-adjudicated delinquent of a felony and a misdemeanor for carrying a concealed weapon, per the complaint.
Austin Bendel
Jarrod Dobbs
Eric Stevens
Stephen Hoffman
Abram Bruguier
Kaila Hying
Melanie Manske
Davonte Owens
Tonya Novak
Jayde Anderson
Jeffery Berry
John Harrelson
Anthony Fry
Quintin Stello
Tanner Olson
Robert Ahlert
Cameron Coleman
Erik Nedrelo
Erik C. Nedrelo, 32, Onalaska, was charged Feb. 20 with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Nedrelo had meth and a pipe at about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 1 when he was stopped for riding his bicycle without a light, according to the complaint.
Dameon Hendricks
Dameon L. Hendricks, 28, La Crosse, was charged Feb. 19 with attempting to flee an officer as a repeat offender. Hendricks drove away from police Feb. 3 instead of stopping for a traffic stop, then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, according to the complete.
Chandra Smith
Chandra M. Smith, 37, Black River Falls, was charged Feb. 18 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith had meth, heroin, oxycodone and a vape pen with THC oil Feb. 10 when she was pulled over during a drug investigation, according to the complaint.
Dustin Olson
Christopher Soland
Jesse Luten
Parker Ostrander
Julia Lloyd
Christopher Wisnewski
Lawrence Ramsey and Benjamin Arendt
Lawrence M. Ramsey, 55, no permanent address, and Benjamin L. Arendt, 36, Sparta, were charged Feb. 11 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as parties to a crime. Ramsey and Arendt had 3.6 grams of meth in 10 small plastic bags and a digital scale in their vehicle Feb. 3 when they were pulled over for an excessive window tint on the North Side of La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Joel Davis
Joel R. Davis, 39, Onalaska, was charged Feb. 10 with delivering methamphetamine. Davis sold 19 grams of meth to a confidential informant Oct. 17, 2018, for $400, according to the complaint.
Johnathan Jackson
Robert Schneyer
Tyler Peterson
Larry Thillen
Christopher Wisnewski
James R. Dean
Justin J. Tillman
Darion C. Thomas
Paul J. Bunts
Paul J. Bunts, 35, of Woodman, was charged Feb. 6 with possession of methamphetamine. On Jan. 26, Bunts told police that he had lost $400 in an armed robbery near Farmington. After talking with Bunts, officers began to doubt his story. Bunts eventually admitted that he had used the $400 to buy methamphetamine, and that he called police because he suspected the drugs were fake. The drugs were real, according to the criminal complaint.
Timothy Kasten
Jayde Anderson
Steven Huntington
Christina Sievert
Ethan Golinghorst
Patrick Zahn
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.