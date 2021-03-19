La Crosse man charged with possessing, selling fentanyl

A La Crosse man was charged Friday on six drug related counts following two controlled buys and a search warrant conducted by police.

Lindsy Mason Jr., 30, of La Crosse was charged with two counts of delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, felony bail jumping-new crimes, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeater.

On Jan. 27. the La Crosse Police Department conducted a controlled buy using a confidential informant who stated they had bought fentanyl from Mason, who used the name "Swift" on multiple dates over the past three weeks. Using $500 in police recorded money, the CI purchased 5.1 grams of fentanyl.

The video footage of the controlled buy captured by the CI while in Mason's residence showed Mason with baggies appearing to contain fentanyl or cocaine in addition to what was purchased, according to the criminal complaint.

A second controlled buy was performed March 18, with the CI entering Mason's residence and purchasing 4.2 grams of fentanyl for $410. A few hours later officers applied for and were granted a "no knock warrant."