La Crosse man charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
La Crosse man charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver

Kao Vang

 Steve Rundio

A 38-year-old La Crosse man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

According to the criminal complaint, police recognized Kao Vang on Sept. 11 from previous contacts at a convenience store on Losey Boulevard. Dispatch informed police that Vang had active warrants from Marathon and Wood counties.

Police observed Vang exit the store and get inside his vehicle, and officers were able to make contact with Vang before he could drive away. The complaint describes Vang as cooperative. He put his hands in the air and was arrested without incident.

Police say they found 40.5 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle. The complaint says Vang admitted the drugs belonged to him.

La Crosse County Circuit Judge Ramona Gonzalez set a cash bond of $1,000.

Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

