A 47-year-old La Crosse man was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with third-degree sexual assault.
According to the criminal complaint, Eric M. Stevens invited the victim to his apartment to hang out. The victim made it clear she did not want to have sex. At his apartment, the two listened to music, and Stevens subsequently tried to convince the victim to have sex with him.
Stevens removed his clothes, but the victim asked if they could go for a walk instead. He then forced himself on the victim. The victim is unsure how long the rape lasted and repeatedly told Stevens to stop, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim said she needed to leave after the incident, and Stevens proceeded to threaten her, according to the complaint:
"I know you're smart enough to know that if you tell anyone about what happened, [I will] beat your [expletive], and my friends will take care of your family, too."
The victim was apprehensive about pressing charges. She told police, "If you arrest him, he will have someone kill me," according to the complaint.
Stevens told authorities he didn't rape the victim but said he did try to remove her clothes and failed.
In addition to third-degree sexual assault, Stevens was charged with felony intimidation of a victim and misdemeanor bail jumping. His next court appearance will be on Jan. 17.
James A. Anderson, 49, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with felony bail jumping. Anderson was arrested after violating his no-alcohol consumption bond condition, according to the complaint.
Carey A. Link
Carey A. Link, 36, of La Crosse was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping. Link’s roommate discovered Link unresponsive, even after administering Narcan. First responders administered more Narcan and transported Link to Gundersen Health System where bags of methamphetamine, heroin and paraphernalia were found on her. Link was subsequently arrested, according to the complaint.