A La Crosse man is facing drunken driving charges after crashing into a building on Rose Street.
Bryan Bethke, 55, was arrested Tuesday evening after he drove up on the sidewalk and struck a building at 1446 Rose St., the former home of a clothing store called FUNK and future home of a new business called Salon SOHO.
Police were called at about 7:45 p.m. and arrived to find Bethke still in the vehicle. Bethke smelled of intoxicants and said he was on his way home from a bar, according to the complaint.
A preliminary breath test showed he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.175%.
He was treated at a local hospital and taken to the La Crosse County Jail.
Bethke was charged with third-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and third offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood alcohol content.
He has two previous drunken driving convictions from 1993 and 2016.
