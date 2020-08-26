La Crosse man charged with robbing AmericInn at gunpoint

A La Crosse man already facing armed robbery charges for using a stun gun on a bartender was back in court Wednesday after he was accused in a second robbery.
Chad M. Downs, 28, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with armed robbery, intimidating a victim and two counts of felony bail jumping, all as a repeat offender.
Downs robbed the AmericInn in La Crosse in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, according to the criminal complaint.
The woman working the front desk that morning at the hotel, located at 1835 Rose St., called police at about 4 a.m. to report the robbery. According to the complaint, the suspect arrived wearing a mask and pointed a gun at her, demanding to be let in to the management office.
The man, later identified as Downs, kicked open the door and took a laptop before fleeing, according to the complaint.
Police were able to match Downs’ shoes he was wearing when he was arrested in a previous robbery to the shoes worn by the suspect in this case, according to the complaint.
Video taken during the arrest also shows Downs’ “distinct walk,” police say, in which his feet point outward. The suspect in the robbery walked the same way.
Downs is in custody in the La Crosse County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond set in his previous case.
In that case, Downs is accused of using a stun gun on a bartender Aug. 6 while trying to rob Dewey’s Side Street Saloon on the North Side.
He has previously been convicted of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing police in Eau Claire County, as well as substantial battery in La Crosse.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
