La Crosse man charged with robbing AmericInn at gunpoint

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man already facing armed robbery charges for using a stun gun on a bartender was back in court Wednesday after he was accused in a second robbery.

Chad M. Downs, 28, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with armed robbery, intimidating a victim and two counts of felony bail jumping, all as a repeat offender.

Downs robbed the AmericInn in La Crosse in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman working the front desk that morning at the hotel, located at 1835 Rose St., called police at about 4 a.m. to report the robbery. According to the complaint, the suspect arrived wearing a mask and pointed a gun at her, demanding to be let in to the management office.

The man, later identified as Downs, kicked open the door and took a laptop before fleeing, according to the complaint.

Police were able to match Downs’ shoes he was wearing when he was arrested in a previous robbery to the shoes worn by the suspect in this case, according to the complaint.